Theresa Kerr Cerrillos


1963 - 2019
Kerr Cerrillos, Theresa "Teri" A. Age 55, born October 7, 1963, passed into Eternity on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved daughter to the late Ramon Cerrillos; very much loved by her mother, Janie Arbaiza; sister to the late Sylvia Padia; loved dearly by her sister, Linda "Lin" Cerrillos, Christine Cerrillos Ruff; brother, Ray Cerrillos. Theresa was very passionate about her love for all animals and her deep love for her pets. She proudly served our country as a dedicated immigration officer for the Department of Homeland Security. She will be very much missed but will forever remain in our hearts. Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Funeraria Sagrada Familial, at 3756 S. Paulina, Chicago, Illinois 60609.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 16, 2019
