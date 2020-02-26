|
Johnson, Theresa A. "Terry" (nee Schneider) Age 83, late of Lockport, formerly of Homer Glen, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 24, 2020. An avid and talented artist, loved ceramics, painting, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Theresa left her family with her painted Santas that they will forever treasure. She was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. Her everlasting blue eyes and smile will be forever loved and missed by all. Preceded in death by her late husband, Cyril Johnson; her first husband, Larry Watt; mother, Agnes (nee Miller) Grinnell; and father, Harold P. Schneider. Survived by her children, Richard Watt, Ronald (Cathy) Watt, Kathleen Matamala and Karen (Douglas) Steen; 11 cherished grandchildren, Nichole Watt Dibuona, Damien (Shannon) and Brett (Jacqueline) Watt, Jeanette (late Robert) Zulauf, Stephanie (Attilio) Fiordirosa, Nicholas (Nicole Morales) Watt, Gabrielle Matamala, Mitchell (Jonathan) Matamala, Derek (Lindsay), Joel (Kristin) and Christian Steen; 15 adored great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Harold (Char) and John (Kathy) Schneider. Terry's family would like to thank Joliet Area Community Hospice for their exceptional care. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel, 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL, 60441 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Chapel prayers at 10:30 a.m. then proceeding to St. Dennis Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment immediately following Mass at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2020