Fulbright, Theresa (nee Robinson) was born on September 30, 1927 to John and Asleen Robinson in Chicago, Illinois. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Master's degree in early childhood education from Roosevelt University. Theresa taught kindergarten and developed the Head Start program at Fiske Elementary School where she worked for 34 years. She used innovative methods to spark a joy for learning in her students. She wrote a children's song to teach them about Martin Luther King Jr, which is included in the McGraw Hill Education on-line curricula, Spotlight on Music. Her song will continue to educate students for years to come. Theresa was adored by her students. Over the years she received letters from her former students and accolades from those she encountered telling her the difference she made in their lives. Theresa was a founding member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she held numerous leadership positions including, Chairperson of Finance, Board of Trustees, Chairperson of Council on Ministries, President of United Methodist Women, and Chairperson of several successful fundraising activities, to name a few. She received a Black Methodists for Church Renewal Laity Award in 2015. In April 2019, as part of its 65th Anniversary celebration, Theresa was honored for being a member of Wesley Church for more than 50 years. Theresa was joined in holy matrimony to Adolph C. Fulbright in 1945 in Chicago, Illinois where they shared a loving partnership for 62 years until his passing. In 2008 Theresa married John Curtis who, with his wife Dorothy until her death, had been longtime friends and church colleagues of the Fulbright family. John and Theresa shared a loving partnership until his death, helping each other through their grief. On December 7, 2019 Theresa departed this life surrounded by her children and caregiver. She was preceded in death by her brother, John, her parents, her husbands Adolph Fulbright and John Curtis, and her grandson, Saalik A. Ziyad. Theresa leaves to cherish her memory her children Taalib-Din Ziyad (Daaiyah), Eric Fulbright (Darlene), Karen Fulbright-Anderson (John); her grandchildren, Arron Fulbright (Carla), Okang Ziyad (Antonia), Shauna Fulbright, Kerel Fulbright (Kamela); her great-grandchildren, Kyndal Alexander, Dylan Fulbright, Marley Paxton, Kerel Fulbright, Jr., Lolonyo Ziyad, and Omari Ziyad, her stepsons, Marvin Curtis and Daryl Curtis(Marie), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Theresa was the most wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend for whom one could ask. She was loved by many and is dearly missed. Visitation, A.A. Rayner and Sons Funeral Home, 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. December 20, 2019. Visitation (10:00 a.m.) and Service (11:00 a.m.), December 21, Wesley United Methodist Church, Chicago, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 20, 2019