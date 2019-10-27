Home

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
6435 Kilbourn Avenue
Chicago, IL
Theresa Coffey Obituary
Coffey, Theresa Marie (nee Scanlon), age 88, native of Castlegregory, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael Joseph Coffey; loving mother of Michael, Thomas, Theresa (George) Dobersztyn, Margaret (Steve) Tanguay, Eileen (Mike) Peters, the late Mary Ann Coffey, Ann Hunt, and John Coffey; proud grandma of Megan, Marie, Caitlin, Kevin, Shannon, Kyle, Sean, Daniel, Kathleen, Aileen, Matthew, Brendan, and Claire; dear sister of Chrissy (Jackie) Flynn, Margaret (late Danny) Boland, and the late Gerard, Micky, Sr. Mary Zita, Tommy Joe, John, Patrick, and Gregory; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3 p.m. 9 p.m, Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019
