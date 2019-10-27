|
Coffey, Theresa Marie (nee Scanlon), age 88, native of Castlegregory, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael Joseph Coffey; loving mother of Michael, Thomas, Theresa (George) Dobersztyn, Margaret (Steve) Tanguay, Eileen (Mike) Peters, the late Mary Ann Coffey, Ann Hunt, and John Coffey; proud grandma of Megan, Marie, Caitlin, Kevin, Shannon, Kyle, Sean, Daniel, Kathleen, Aileen, Matthew, Brendan, and Claire; dear sister of Chrissy (Jackie) Flynn, Margaret (late Danny) Boland, and the late Gerard, Micky, Sr. Mary Zita, Tommy Joe, John, Patrick, and Gregory; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3 p.m. 9 p.m, Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019