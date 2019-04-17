Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Theresa Benes Obituary
Benes, Theresa (nee Mirowski) Age 87, at rest April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David; loving mom of Kate (Hank) Block, Tom Benes, Ann (Frank) Heneghan, and Nancy (Steve) Herring; fond grandma of Kevin, Sarah, Brian, Jennifer, Mara, Claire and Olivia; cherished great-grandma of Chris, Tyler, Hailey and Elliott. Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Curley Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Funeral Service Saturday, April 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home with Deacon Kevin O'Donnell officiating. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 708-422-2700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019
