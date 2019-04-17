|
Benes, Theresa (nee Mirowski) Age 87, at rest April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David; loving mom of Kate (Hank) Block, Tom Benes, Ann (Frank) Heneghan, and Nancy (Steve) Herring; fond grandma of Kevin, Sarah, Brian, Jennifer, Mara, Claire and Olivia; cherished great-grandma of Chris, Tyler, Hailey and Elliott. Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Curley Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Funeral Service Saturday, April 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home with Deacon Kevin O'Donnell officiating. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 708-422-2700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019