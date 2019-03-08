|
|
Ryan, Theodore J. "Teddy" Suddenly, age 32, beloved son of Thomas Jr. and Darlene (nee Cronin); loving brother of Selena Ryan, Thomas (Jasmine), Andrew, and Amy (Luke) Ambrosini; fun, loving uncle of Ethan, Rosalee, Lilliana, and Emmett; dearest grandson "forever in our hearts" of the late Bonnie Cronin and the late Thomas and Margaret Ryan; fond nephew of Patrick Ryan, Michael (Gail) Ryan, and Catherine O'Shea; comical cousin of Patrick Ryan, Amanda (Colin) Ford, Sean, Maggie, and Ryan O'Shea. Always Sunny Side Up Demeanor. Teddy was a proud 14 1/2 year member of Carpenters Union Local 13. Visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, March 11, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019