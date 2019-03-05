|
Popielarski, Sr., Theodore "Ted" R. 97, born May 18, 1921, a lifelong resident of Bridgeport; devoted husband of Mary (nee Grzelak); loving father of Kathleen, Ted, Jr. (late Janet), Diane (Frank) LaPorta, and Glenn; dear grandfather of Gina (Andy) Adamik and Lisa (Nick) Fic; great-grandfather of Gianna and Sophia Adamik and Nicholas and Natalia Fic; fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; son of the late Frank and Apolonia; brother of the late Ralph, Matthew, and Jean (late Joe) Olszewski. Ted was married 72.5 years to Mary, wed August 18, 1946. Ted was a WWII Army Medical Corps veteran for the 101st US Airborne in England and France. He served in Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) and was a founding member of VFW Post #5079. A 38-year retiree from International Harvester/Navistar, Ted had a great heart and a caring soul, helpful to neighbors and strangers alike. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from Pomierski Funeral Home, 1059 W. 32nd St., to St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 pm. (773) 927-6424.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2019