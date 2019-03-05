|
Pawlikowski, Theodore F. "Teddy" March 1, 2019. Age 42. Cherished son of Virginia Pawlikowski and John (Judy) Pawlikowski; loving brother of Laurie (Tom) Carter, Jim Shaughnessy, and Amy Pawlikowski; beloved uncle of Jessica (Dan) Bachman and their children Kyle, Ava, and Danny. Teddy was a lifelong employee of Fat Johnnie's Red Hots on South Western Ave. in Chicago's Marquette Park Neighborhood. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont, IL 60439. Religious services at 7:00 P.M. Committal services are private. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2019