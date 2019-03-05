Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Pawlikowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Pawlikowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore Pawlikowski Obituary
Pawlikowski, Theodore F. "Teddy" March 1, 2019. Age 42. Cherished son of Virginia Pawlikowski and John (Judy) Pawlikowski; loving brother of Laurie (Tom) Carter, Jim Shaughnessy, and Amy Pawlikowski; beloved uncle of Jessica (Dan) Bachman and their children Kyle, Ava, and Danny. Teddy was a lifelong employee of Fat Johnnie's Red Hots on South Western Ave. in Chicago's Marquette Park Neighborhood. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont, IL 60439. Religious services at 7:00 P.M. Committal services are private. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now