|
|
OCHAL, THEODORE T. Age 82, formerly of Chicago, passed away at his home in New Lenox Tuesday, March 24th, 2020. Theodore is survived by his loving family, daughter, Annette (Jeff) Stepien, stepchildren, Susan (Jim) Casalor, Margaret Pusateri, George (Lauren) Adeszko, Daniel Adeszko, stepson-in-law, Donald Wilson, siblings, Betty Lou Kubat, Deanna Blazes, Carl (Margaret) Ochal, Dennis Ochal; grandchildren, Abigail (Nate), Jeffrey, Andrew, step-grandchildren, Ryan, Gina, Diana, Candace (Damien), Jeremy; step-great grandchildren, Chloe, Carmine, Brianna, fond uncle and friend to all. Theodore was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Catherine Ochal (Kralcik), wife, Irene Ochal (Korczykowski), step-daughter, Chrisitine Wilson, brother, Timothy Ochal, step son-in-law, Joseph Pusateri, brother-in-laws, Jimmy Kubat, Ralph Blazes and step-grandson Kane. Theodore retired from Chicago Sun Times Newspaper after 35 years of service as a Pressman. He was a former member of St. Turibius Church in Chicago and greatly enjoyed playing bingo, cards, horse racing and was an avid Chicago sports fan. Due to the COVID 19 Virus Pandemic; all service will be private and a celebration of Theodore's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020