Lustig, Theodore "Ted"
93. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor, nee Simon; loving father of Daniel (Susan) Lustig and Barry (Annie) Lustig; cherished grandfather of Erin (Evan) Laya, Megan Lustig, Samantha (Brian) Markin, Stevie Lustig and Justin (Nicolle) Lustig; proud great-grandfather of Zachary Markin; dear brother of the late Nathan (late Edith) Lustig. Funeral service is private by necessity. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. Info: 847-256-5700.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 31, 2020.