Montgomery, Theodore James Age 84, a resident of Frankfort, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (Leeper); loving father of Dawn (Jerry) Amis and Lisa (Dude) Sunde; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Alan) Lavigne and Kenneth (Abby) Sunde and great-grandfather of Brycen and Riley; dear brother of Bonnie (Victor) Miller; fond brother-in-law of William (Peggy) Leeper; and treasured uncle of Kenneth Scott, Tony Grapenthien and Bill Slaydon. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Montgomery; parents, Theodore John and Julia Montgomery (Harcar); sister-in-law, Betty (John) Vink and brother-in-law, John Leeper. Theodore was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Funeral services private. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.