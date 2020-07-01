Theodore James Montgomery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Montgomery, Theodore James Age 84, a resident of Frankfort, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (Leeper); loving father of Dawn (Jerry) Amis and Lisa (Dude) Sunde; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Alan) Lavigne and Kenneth (Abby) Sunde and great-grandfather of Brycen and Riley; dear brother of Bonnie (Victor) Miller; fond brother-in-law of William (Peggy) Leeper; and treasured uncle of Kenneth Scott, Tony Grapenthien and Bill Slaydon. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Montgomery; parents, Theodore John and Julia Montgomery (Harcar); sister-in-law, Betty (John) Vink and brother-in-law, John Leeper. Theodore was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Funeral services private. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved