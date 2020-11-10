Fabry , Theodore J.
Theodore J. Fabry- 1935-2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, loving husband of the late Lisa Fabry, loving father of Theodore A. Fabry (Sharon), and loving grandfather of Frankie, Alyssa,and C J. Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov.10th,2020 from 3-8PM at Andersen-Morgan Franklin Park funeral home, 10300 W.Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL 60131. Funeral will be Wednesday, Nov.11th,2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers- family is asking to please donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
