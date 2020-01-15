|
Nazarowski, Theodore David Born August 13, 1947, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family onJanuary 13, 2020. Ted had amagnanimous spirit he appreciated life and understood human nature well. He loved learning and traveling the world, navigating life with wit and wisdom. He was enormously proud of his children, Theodore T. Nazarowski, Nicolette Nazarowski, and Peter Nazarowski. He is also survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Laura Nazarowski; his beloved brothers, Thomas (the late Diana) Nazarowski and Anthony (Kelly) Nazarowski; and by many cousins and friends. Ted was the longtime owner of Arctic Circle Taxidermy on Chicago's northwest side, a business that will pass to the next generation of ownership tohis youngest son, Peter. Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held later this spring; family and friends will be notified of the date/location through Facebook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020