Century, Dr. Theodore Howard Age 86. Husband of the late Shirley Bellowe Century. Former husband of the late Frayda Century. Loving father of Michael Century, Hara Century, Jeanne Century (Michael Weisman), and Laura Century (Lee Unkrich). Proud "Papa" of Hannah, Kenan, Alice, Reuben and Max. Grandfather of Julia, Leah, Kara, Ilana, Gabriel, Nathan, Lindsey, Lily and Macallister. Service Sunday, 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Yiddish Book Center, www.yiddishbookcenter.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019