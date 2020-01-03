|
Sternal, Thaddeus "Ted" Age 73, of Chicago, Illinois passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Thaddeus was born February 14, 1946 in Germany to his parents Janina and Antoni Sternal. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Loving husband and best friend of Peggy (nee Strupeck); cherished father of Susan Sternal; beloved brother of Tony (Maria) Sternal and the late Walter Sternal; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Avenue, Stickney, IL 60402. Funeral chapel service Saturday, January 4, 2020 10:30 a.m. chapel service at Mount Auburn Funeral Home (708) 749-2033. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Sternal family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 3, 2020