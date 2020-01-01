|
Laughton, Terry K. Of Elmhurst (formerly of Glenwood), passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Jane (nee Wortel) Laughton; father to Cheryl (Pete) Bocskov, Craig (Charlotte) Laughton, and Terrill (Deborah) Laughton; grandfather to Erik, Grace, Peter, Rachel, Jonathan, Elizabeth, and Eleanor; brother of Harol-Deane (the late Gerald) Garren, Janice (the late Jarvis) Peterson, and Keith Laughton. Terry served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst, Illinois where service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. Burial at 1:15 p.m. promptly at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, to benefit our servicemen and first responders.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 1, 2020