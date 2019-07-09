Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Christina's Catholic Church
111th and Christiana
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Christina's Catholic Church
Terrence Spencer Obituary
Spencer, Terrence C. Age 64, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away July 6, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Terrence was preceded in death by his parents, Noreene (Pierson), Frank Spencer, and Howard Pierson. He is survived by his wife, Eileen (nee Plant); his children, Susan, Brian, and Tracey; his grandchildren, Sierra and Samantha; fond brother to Frank, John, Catherine, Carol, and Judy; dear uncle and a cherished friend to many. Family and friends will gather Friday at 9:00 a.m., on July 12, 2019, at St. Christina's Catholic Church, 111th and Christiana, Chicago, IL. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment private. All services and arrangements were provided by John J. Minich, Funeral Director. (773) 582-6294.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 9, 2019
