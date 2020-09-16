Dorencz, Terrance P.
Terrance P. Dorencz, age 81, late of Orland Park, IL. Beloved husband of the late Jane Dorencz nee Szymczak. Loving father of Christopher (Ines Giurini) Dorencz, Phillip (Lisa) Dorencz, Jeannine (Terry) Shubert, and Kimberly (Carlos) Cuervo. Proud grandfather of Rachel, Olivia, Terrence John, Sarah, Emily, Hailey, Juan, Aleksandr, and Dayna. Cherished brother of Noreene Altier, Bonni (Mitch) Ladewski, and the late Thomas (Julie) Dorencz. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Terrance was a founding member of the Adoration Chapel at St. George Church, and he authored The Blessed Sacrament in Our Lives. He was an avid musician and accomplished software developer. In lieu of flowers, offerings to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (https://www.svdpusa.org
) would be appreciated. Services for Terrance are private at this time. The family is planning a public mass and memorial service once the pandemic abates. *Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Church. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
