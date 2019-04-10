Home

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Teresa Valdes Obituary
Valdes, Teresa (nee Godinez) Beloved wife of the late Olegario "Chacho" Valdes; loving mother of Carol (Misael) Garcia, Gloria (Asefa Kassa) Valdes, Alicia (Gene) Coughlan, Juan Valdes, and Tony (Theresa) Valdes; dearest grandmother of 22; dear great-grandmother of 28; cherished sister Consuelo, Josephine, Linda, Rose, Virge, and the late Marie, Lydia, John, Jesse, Raymond, and Joe; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
