Vabakos, Ted Loving son of Michael and the late Phyllis Vabakos; dear brother of Cleo (Dean) Leftakes and Elaine Vabakos; Dear uncle of Athena Vabakos, Peter, Chris and Alex Leftakes. Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday. Family and friends are asked to meet at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. For info, (773) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019