Slaga , Ted
Beloved husband of the late Jane. Loving father of Nancy 'Slaga' Adee, Alice (Bob) Maupin, Mary Slaga (Bob Werr), Barbara (Martin) McDonagh, and the late Arlene Cromwell. Proud grandfather of Jackie (Matt) Sapienza, Jenny (Mike) Powers, Joey Cromwell, Emma Maupin, John Maupin, and Jake McDonagh. Cherished great grandfather of Kaylee, Maddie, and Leo. Dear uncle of many. Ted was an avid athlete playing basketball, bowling and golf. He was a life long Chicago Cubs fan and a NCAA Basketball fan. Visitation Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Service Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery. For information please call the funeral home at (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
.
