Goldberg, Ted Age 85, beloved companion of the late Ellen Bresler, together nearly 20 years; loving father of Erwin (Dawn) and Earl (Kathy) Goldberg, Robin Sanders, Karen (Jeff) Kray, Lauren Siwinski, David (Nicole) Young and the late Howard (Shirley) Goldberg, also Michael (Julie) Helfer, Missy Raphael and the late Greg Bresler; dear brother of Sandra (the late Saul) Needleman; cherished Pops to eighteen grandchildren and treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Anise Fequiere for her dedication and care. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Chicago or American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA). For information and condolences, please contact: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2020