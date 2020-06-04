Tammie A. Williams Kelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tammie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly, Tammie A. Williams 61, May 30, 2020, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood; dearly beloved wife of Robert J. Kelly; devoted mother of Bobby Kelly (Andrea Perry), Ryne Kelly, Jason Kelly (Elisia Norman), and Mandi Kelly; proud grandmother of Emma, Olivia, and Bobby; loving daughter of Mary Ellen Wagner Williams and the late George Williams; fond sister of Patrick (Sue) Williams, the late George Williams, Mike (late Deborah) Williams, Steven (Liz) Williams, Mary (Ken) Garner, Gina (Dan) Novak, Ricky (Janet) Williams, and Dannie Boy Williams; best friend of Lupe Williams; dear aunt of many. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID-19 REGULATIONS FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 10 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED. Cremation following. Memorial Mass, St. Gabriel Church, at a later date. Please visit TAMMIE KELLY BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
10:00 - 02:00 PM
McInerney Central Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donna McMullin
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved