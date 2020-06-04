Kelly, Tammie A. Williams 61, May 30, 2020, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood; dearly beloved wife of Robert J. Kelly; devoted mother of Bobby Kelly (Andrea Perry), Ryne Kelly, Jason Kelly (Elisia Norman), and Mandi Kelly; proud grandmother of Emma, Olivia, and Bobby; loving daughter of Mary Ellen Wagner Williams and the late George Williams; fond sister of Patrick (Sue) Williams, the late George Williams, Mike (late Deborah) Williams, Steven (Liz) Williams, Mary (Ken) Garner, Gina (Dan) Novak, Ricky (Janet) Williams, and Dannie Boy Williams; best friend of Lupe Williams; dear aunt of many. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID-19 REGULATIONS FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 10 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED. Cremation following. Memorial Mass, St. Gabriel Church, at a later date. Please visit TAMMIE KELLY BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 4, 2020.