Phillips, Sylvia M. Age 83, passed away March 26, 2019. Longtime resident of Oak Forest and Orland Park, left us to join her beloved family: father, Philip; mother, Mary, who she cared for, for many years; dear sister, Gloria; loving aunt of Andrea Jones, Anita Jones-Schadler, and Roberta Danner. Sylvia grew up in Kulpmont, PA, and joined the convent as a young adult. Her Order, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, served underprivileged areas, including Native and African-American communities. Sylvia taught throughout her convent years and thereafter, ultimately retiring from Oak Ridge Elementary in Palos Hills. She was loving, kind, fun-hearted, generous, and she cared deeply about her family and students. Sylvia made the world a brighter place. Funeral Friday, April 5, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, to St. Damian Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information: (708) 687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 1, 2019