Sylvia Myra Schechter
Schechter, Sylvia Myra

(nee Horvitch) Has been reunited with her beloved husband, Fred Schechter, the love of her life, for all eternity. She leaves her sons, Ian Philip and Paul (Patricia) as she joins her son, Gary; sister, Mildred; and several loved ones who have gone before her. Private graveside services Friday, May 15, 2020, at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Semper Fi & America's Fund, in support of combat wounded military and their families.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2020.
