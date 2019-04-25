Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Sylvia Kowalik Obituary
Kowalik, Sylvia J. (nee Renkor) Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus A. Kowalik; loving mother of David Kowalik, Susan (Warren C.P.D.) Richards, and Daniel (Cindy) Kowalik; proud grandmother of Mark, Paul, Heather, Jason, Kyle, Matthew, Tony, and Jonathan; great-grandmother of Daniel, Roman, Madeleine, and Gabriel; cherished sister of Jeff (Mary Ann) Renkor. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with Celebration of Life Services at 7:00 p.m., at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St., just west of Harlem). In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude League, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606, would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Sylvia's family on her personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. For information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
