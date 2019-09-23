|
|
Fishman, Sylvia Sylvia Fishman, age 94. Loving wife of the late Victor Fishman. Devoted mother of Ted (Chana)Fishman, Glen (Lori) Fishman and Harry (Allison) Fishman. Proud grandmother of Yechiel (Gitel Chava), Andrew , Sam (Melissa), Matthew (Melissa) and Alisa (Jonathan). Cherished great grandmother of Yehudis, Malkie, Avigdor, Rivky, Sori and Ruby. Service Monday 11:30AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 www. www.ilholocaustmuseum.org or to the Chicago Chesed Fund. 7045 North Ridgeway Avenue, Lincolnwood, Illinois 60712 www.chicagochesedfund.org . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 23, 2019