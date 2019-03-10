|
Diciunas, Sylvia M. Beloved daughter of the late John and Sylvia Diciunas; loving sister of late Elizabeth Diciunas; fond niece of the late Mary Wodarczyk; proceeded in death by many aunts and uncles; fond cousin of many. Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the Nativity of Our Lord Chapel. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Dementia Society of America or PAWS Chicago are appreciated. Funeral Info: Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019