Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Sylvan Gross Obituary
Gross, Sylvan R. Sylvan R. Gross, CPA, age 84, of Lincolnshire, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Dresden); loving father of Audrey (Mark) Smith, Arnie (Debbie) Gross, and Jeff Gross; adored Papa of Nikki, Jamie, and Carly Gross; devoted son of the late Abraham and the late Adele Gross; cherished brother of the late Muriel (the late Seymour) Crasko and the late Jerome Gross; dear uncle of Geri (Bob) Wegner and Avis (Alan) Copeland; great-uncle of Alison (Andy) Coughlin; and great-great-uncle of Maya. Service Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 12 Noon, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 block north of Lake Cook Road). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , or JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. For information: The Goldman Funeral Group, goldmanfuneralgroup.com. (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 29, 2019
