Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Schwartz, Suzanne nee Shapiro, age 84. Cherished wife, partner and best friend for 58 years to the late Judge Harvey Schwartz; loving mother of Lisa Hanley, David Schwartz and Karyn Boraiko; proud grandmother of Tyler, Hallie, Cassandra, Diana, Eliza, Gillian, Maxwell and Olivia; beloved sister of Joe Link, the late Steven Link; and dear aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Esteemed friend and colleague of many. Past PTA President of School District 73.5. A Founder and past Board Member of the Skokie Caucus Party. Past Director of the non-profit, Volunteer Services. Former Niles Township Trustee. She will forever be remembered for her love of family, friends and community. Service Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Suzanne's honor may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077, www.lesturnerals.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2019
