Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne McDevitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne A. McDevitt

Add a Memory
Suzanne A. McDevitt Obituary
McDevitt, Suzanne A. Suzanne A. McDevitt nee Miller, 48. Beloved wife of Daniel McDevitt. Loving mother of Brian, Joe and Kate. Cherished daughter of Stephen and Lynn Miller. Dear sister of Simcha (Hanna) Miller. Fond daughter-in-law of Joe and Joni McDevitt. Caring aunt of Patrick, Lulu, Andrew, Chana, Tova and Tamar. Service Sunday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Sunset Memorial Lawns. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Josselyn Center for Mental Health, 405 Central Ave., Northfield, IL 60093, www.josselyn.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now