McDevitt, Suzanne A. Suzanne A. McDevitt nee Miller, 48. Beloved wife of Daniel McDevitt. Loving mother of Brian, Joe and Kate. Cherished daughter of Stephen and Lynn Miller. Dear sister of Simcha (Hanna) Miller. Fond daughter-in-law of Joe and Joni McDevitt. Caring aunt of Patrick, Lulu, Andrew, Chana, Tova and Tamar. Service Sunday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Sunset Memorial Lawns. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Josselyn Center for Mental Health, 405 Central Ave., Northfield, IL 60093, www.josselyn.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 24, 2019