Wishnetsky, Susan Jane Of Chicago's West Town neighborhood, librarian, youth rights activist. Born June 3, 1958, Kingsport, Tennessee. Daughter of Theodore and Myra Wishnetsky; younger sister of Janet Wishnetsky. As a librarian, worked at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine since 1987. As a youth rights activist, served as secretary of Americans for a Society Free from Age Restrictions and produced its publication Youth Truth from 1999 to 2010. Known in Chicago for walking barefoot and picking up litter around her neighborhood and elsewhere in town. Susan Jane Wishnetsky was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on June 3, 1958, to Theodore Wishnetsky, PhD, professor of food science, and Myra Lee Wishnetsky (nee Uman). An older sister, Janet Ilene Wishnetsky, became a free-lance photographer/photojournalist and self-employed English tutor residing in Brussels, Belgium. In 1961 the family moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania where Susan and her sister became involved in community theater; they settled in East Lansing, Michigan in 1968, where the family continued to be involved in local theater and occasional political activities. Although she always had friends, she felt like an outsider among her peers and found it difficult to understand their desires and behavior. She was also baffled by others' belief in religion, which to her seemed like a fairy tale. She had little interest in or talent for acting, but won roles because of her ability to memorize lines quickly and effortlessly, and her clear, strong singing voice. Her extreme short stature also worked in her favor in winning children's roles; for most of her childhood, her height was that of a child half her age. Susan entered Michigan State University in 1976, majoring in linguistics. She graduated in 1980, then went on to receive her Master's Degree in Library Science at the University of Michigan. Nevertheless, her hardwork seemed to give her a sense of self-satisfaction. Her hardwork and dedication will continue to live on forever. Susan will be missed by everyone she knew. Bless her heart - Heaven has a complete Angel, sassy and smart. You changed my life forever, thank you SQUISHY - The Cap.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019