Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:15 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Wilgus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Wilgus


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Wilgus Obituary
Wilgus, Susan R. Age 81, of Gurnee, formerly of Lake Forest. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Wilgus; loving mother of Rhemy (Victoria) Wilgus; loving aunt of Miranda and Jeremy (Masami) Wilgus, Andrew (Tracy), Nicholas, and Meghan Fate; loving sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave., (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 12:15 p.m. Inurnment private. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now