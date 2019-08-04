|
|
Wilgus, Susan R. Age 81, of Gurnee, formerly of Lake Forest. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Wilgus; loving mother of Rhemy (Victoria) Wilgus; loving aunt of Miranda and Jeremy (Masami) Wilgus, Andrew (Tracy), Nicholas, and Meghan Fate; loving sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave., (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 12:15 p.m. Inurnment private. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019