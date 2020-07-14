1/1
Susan Strougal
Strougal , Susan

Susan Strougal (née Schaack) died on July 8, 2020 following a protracted battle with cancer. She passed away at her home on Squirrel Lake in Minocqua, WI, beneath the towering pines, and surrounded by members of her family and one of her compassionate caregivers. Susan is survived by her husband, John, her sisters, children, and grandchildren. Visitation will be held on July 15th at 10:00am at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, WI followed by a funeral mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. For more details please visit www.nimsgernfuneral.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
Funeral services provided by
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to John and his family and to Susan's family. We were fortunate to be with John and Susan on many occasions. The time we spent with them in St. Augustine, Fl. was especially memorable. Susan was a wonderful gal and someone you loved to be around. She will be missed but not forgotten. May she rest in peace.
Jack and Judy Maitland
Friend
