Susan R. Grisko
Grisko, Susan R.

We celebrate the life of Susan R. Grisko who passed away unexpectedly at home. She was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and late Mary Lusin. Loving Sister of Diane (Greg) Wytrwal and she was preceded in death by her dear sister Mariane Cygan. She will be remembered by her husband Donald Grisko. Visitation for Susan will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 AM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Susan was a life long resident of the Garfield Ridge Community and was known for her culinary talents. Condolences may be sent to Susan's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
SEP
26
Service
11:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Memories & Condolences
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
