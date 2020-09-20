Grisko, Susan R.
We celebrate the life of Susan R. Grisko who passed away unexpectedly at home. She was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and late Mary Lusin. Loving Sister of Diane (Greg) Wytrwal and she was preceded in death by her dear sister Mariane Cygan. She will be remembered by her husband Donald Grisko. Visitation for Susan will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 AM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Susan was a life long resident of the Garfield Ridge Community and was known for her culinary talents. Condolences may be sent to Susan's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 20, 2020.