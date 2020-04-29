Susan Kuncius-Dykehouse
Kuncius-Dykehouse, Susan C. Susan C. Kuncius-Dykehouse, 64, of Chicago passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020. Loving and devoted wife of James B. Dykehouse. Adoring moth-er of Hannah C. Dykehouse, Treasured daughter of the late Peter S. and the late Anne (nee LEPO) Kuncius. Cherished sister of Janet M. Kuncius-McCarthy (retired Detective, CPD), Dear daughter-in-law of the late Richard and the late Nancy (nee Horton) Dykehouse and sister-in-law of Jeff (Laurie) Dykehouse of Cheboygan, Michigan; Rod (Jill) Dykehouse of Marco Island, Florida; and Laura (Dan) Brinker of Livonia, Michigan. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews, cousins and innumerable friends who will miss her intensely. Susan was a deeply dedicated educator who touched the lives of many students, parents and fellow teachers during her 38 year career. She began her career at St. John Fisher Elementary School in the West Beverly neighborhood and subsequently taught for 26 years at Eberhart Elementary School in Marquette Park as an English Language Arts teacher, retiring in 2015 from the Chicago Public Schools. Born and raised in Chicago, she grew up in the St. George Parish in Bridgeport, attended Maria High School in the Marquette Park neighborhood and was a graduate of DePaul University's School of Education. She, her husband and their daughter resided in the South Loop. Due to the current public health crisis, services and interment at St. Casimir's Cemetery will be private at this time. A memorial Mass and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Susan contributions may be made to the St. John Fisher Tuition Assistance Fund, Eberhart Elementary School for Literacy or the Adoption Center of Illinois at the Family Resource Center. For further information contact Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home, at (773) 783-7700. For online condolences please visit www.andrewmcgann.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 29, 2020.
We were saddened to learn of your loss. Susan is a part of so many memories from the Janulis family parties, she was a wonderful, kind person. I remember her father Pete taking pictures at gatherings and then Janet taking over after Pete's passing. I hope all those photos bring you comfort in your grief.
Kathy Danahy
Jan, Jim, Hannah & Family,

Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. My memories go back as grade school girls at Saint George school in Bridgeport. My sister Carol was in the same grade as Sue and my sister Donna was in the same grade as Jan. Saint George school it's not there anymore but the memories are. May your treasured memories help to ease your grief.

Sincerely,
Dorothy Sepanik
Dorothy Sepanik
Jim & Hannah, praying for your healing, comfort, strength and peace during this painful time. Sue will be missed by all. She was a good friend and a great teacher to my children.
Caroline Garcia
Sue touched many lives and she will be missed. May God give her family and friends the comfort they need during this difficult time.
Felisol Mendez
Dear Jim, Hannah, Jan, and family. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. Sue touched so many lives and she will be forever missed! Paula Voshall Eberhart staff member
Paula Voshall
Sue and I attended Maria together. I will always remember her friendliness and beautiful smile.
Colleen Ortman
I was in Theta Phi Sorority at De Paul with Susan and I have fond memories of her. Despite the fact that we did not stay connected, she was my friend. I will always remember her warm personality and beautiful smile.
My condolences to her family and friends. ❤
Adele Prendergast
