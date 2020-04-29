Jan, Jim, Hannah & Family,



Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. My memories go back as grade school girls at Saint George school in Bridgeport. My sister Carol was in the same grade as Sue and my sister Donna was in the same grade as Jan. Saint George school it's not there anymore but the memories are. May your treasured memories help to ease your grief.



Sincerely,

Dorothy Sepanik

