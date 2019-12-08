Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Kohen, Susan Susan Kohen nee Menda, age 85 Beloved wife of Allen Kohen. Loving mother of Brenda (Neal) Richter and Albert Kohen. Proud grandmother of Colin and Adam. Dear sister of the late Sarah, the late Donna, the late Vitaly and the late Aaron. Service Sunday 1:30PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019
