|
|
Chamberlain, Susan L. Age 61, of Manteno, formerly of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side. She is the loving wife to Raymond Chamberlain; cherished mother to Christopher Chamberlain and Katie (Dave) Chamberlain; proud Nana to Tyler, Makailey, Cody, Nataliya, Paige, and Charlotte; adored sister to the late Edward and late Michael. Susan was an avid Cubs fan and an animal lover. She dedicated her life to caring for her family. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 West 103rd Street; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Funeral services 10:00 am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Private family burial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020