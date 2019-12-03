Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Sue Doyle Obituary
Doyle, Sue Age 69, At Rest on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Swistowicz; loving mother of Thomas Michael West; proud grandma of Anthony Michael Radecki, Thomas Michael West, Samantha Rose West, and Alivia Nicole Parker; beloved daughter of the late Virginia (nee Faupel) and James F. "Jeff" Doyle; dear sister of Rich, the late Mary Anne, Kathy (John) Murphy, and Jim (Cindy) Doyle; also loved by her Doyle and Swistowicz family members. Proud Alumna of St. Sabina Grammar School (1964) and Mercy H.S. (1968). Visitation Wednesday 2:00-9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Chapel Service Thursday 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019
