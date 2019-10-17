|
Markotic, Stipica Age 79, late of Chicago Heights, IL and formerly of South Chicago, passed away on October 16, 2019. Stipica is survived by his Markotic and Tony Alilovic Family as well as his family and co-workers at T and J Meat Packing Company. Visitation Friday 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heart Croatian Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019