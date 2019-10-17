Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL

Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:45 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL

Resources
Stipica Markotic

Stipica Markotic Obituary
Markotic, Stipica Age 79, late of Chicago Heights, IL and formerly of South Chicago, passed away on October 16, 2019. Stipica is survived by his Markotic and Tony Alilovic Family as well as his family and co-workers at T and J Meat Packing Company. Visitation Friday 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heart Croatian Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019
