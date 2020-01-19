|
Yapelli, Steven Michael 64, proud Chicago native, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home in Schaumburg, January 14, 2020. Steve coached and mentored many young athletes. He was a skilled keeper of sportsbooks, an avid Cubs fan, and loved doing crossword puzzles in the Chicago Sun-Times. Devoted father of Carolyn "Cari", Kimberly, Laura, and Michael; longtime significant other of Olga Ivkovich; step-son of Carmella Kenneth; former spouse of Debra (James) Wall; survived by three siblings and three step-siblings; preceded in death by two more siblings and his parents Frank Anthony Yapelli and Kathleen Ryan Yapelli. Services have been held. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020