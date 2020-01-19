Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Yapelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Yapelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Yapelli Obituary
Yapelli, Steven Michael 64, proud Chicago native, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home in Schaumburg, January 14, 2020. Steve coached and mentored many young athletes. He was a skilled keeper of sportsbooks, an avid Cubs fan, and loved doing crossword puzzles in the Chicago Sun-Times. Devoted father of Carolyn "Cari", Kimberly, Laura, and Michael; longtime significant other of Olga Ivkovich; step-son of Carmella Kenneth; former spouse of Debra (James) Wall; survived by three siblings and three step-siblings; preceded in death by two more siblings and his parents Frank Anthony Yapelli and Kathleen Ryan Yapelli. Services have been held. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -