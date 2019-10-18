Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Steven Stelmach
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
5136 N. Nottingham Ave. (corner of Foster and Nottingham)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Stelmach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Stelmach


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Stelmach Obituary
Stelmach, Steven T. Age 65, beloved husband of 29 years to Cindy (nee Gallo); loving dad of Trevor and Ashlyn; cherished brother of Sheila (Robert) Ames; dear uncle and friend of many. Memorial gathering Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Please meet Monday for 10:00 a.m. at St. Monica Church, 5136 N. Nottingham Ave. (corner of Foster and Nottingham). Interment private. For info, www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now