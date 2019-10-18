|
Stelmach, Steven T. Age 65, beloved husband of 29 years to Cindy (nee Gallo); loving dad of Trevor and Ashlyn; cherished brother of Sheila (Robert) Ames; dear uncle and friend of many. Memorial gathering Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Please meet Monday for 10:00 a.m. at St. Monica Church, 5136 N. Nottingham Ave. (corner of Foster and Nottingham). Interment private. For info, www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2019