Steven Robert Wojcik
Wojcik, Steven Robert Steven Robert Wojcik, 64 of Riverside at rest July 8, 2020, loving husband of Rebecca "Becky", devoted father of Laura (Jack) Benton and David Wojcik; dearest brother of Rich and the late John Wojcik; dear son of the late Rita and late Chester Wojcik, dear friend of many. Per Steve's wishes there will be no services, he was an independent cinematographer and the family would request that you continue to support the cinema, watch classic movies and laugh out loud every day. Arrangements entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home. Funeral info www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
July 12, 2020
Steve was on the first professional production I ever worked on in Chicago. He was always willing to crack a joke or dispense advice to "the new guy." We worked together many times in the years that followed and spend many warm, sunny days on various city golf courses. He was a good friend and we shared jokes and a love of "the movies." He will be missed by many.
Dwight Irwin
Friend
July 10, 2020
Steve was one of the most liked people in the film business. I had the pleasure of working with him many times through the years. You knew that he would make it fun. He was one of the funniest people I knew plus he was a Sox fan to boot. We were on a few softball teams together as well.
He will be missed by his many friends and co-workers.
Bob Faison
Friend
