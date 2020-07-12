Wojcik, Steven Robert Steven Robert Wojcik, 64 of Riverside at rest July 8, 2020, loving husband of Rebecca "Becky", devoted father of Laura (Jack) Benton and David Wojcik; dearest brother of Rich and the late John Wojcik; dear son of the late Rita and late Chester Wojcik, dear friend of many. Per Steve's wishes there will be no services, he was an independent cinematographer and the family would request that you continue to support the cinema, watch classic movies and laugh out loud every day. Arrangements entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home. Funeral info www.moravecek.com
