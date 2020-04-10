|
Pociask, Steven Steven Pociask, age 56, of Des Plaines, IL passed away April 8, 2020. Loving father of Sean, Joe and Jasmine Pociask; devoted son of Michele and the late Walter Pociask; dear brother of Cynthia (Ken) Penkaty. Steve rode hard and fast and was a true Harley Man like his Dad. When his father died, Steve's soul shattered and broke his heart. Steve loved his family, but his children, Sean, Joseph, and Jazzman were the most important to him. Ride in Peace, Love Mom. Services are private. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2020