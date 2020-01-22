|
Malia, Steven Edward Age 61, originally from Markham, IL, current longtime resident of Mokena, IL. Steve is now reunited in heaven with his loving wife and best friend of 25 years, LueAnn Malia; proud father of Jody (Nick) Ritter, Thomas (Amanda) Schuldt and Lauren Malia; grandfather to Shylan and Emmelynn Ritter; loving son of the late Thomas (Mary) Malia and the late Shirley (Donald) Harms; beloved brother to Michael Malia, Linda (Jayson) Beale, Leonard (Nancy) Malia and Karen (Bradley) Burmeister, step-brother to Michael (Lisa) Borrelli, David Borrelli, Gary (Sandy) Borrelli, Julianne (Tim) Byrne and Cyndi (David) Wheeler; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Steve loved his family, meeting new people, and sharing special times with people he cherished. He enjoyed auto racing, the Chicago White Sox, Northwestern University Wildcats, his own cats and reading. Longtime member of Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons' International Association Local #005. Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to celebrate his life to follow at 12 Noon at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Drive & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 22, 2020