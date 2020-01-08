|
|
Krupowicz, Steven Age 48, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Loving son of Kenneth G. Krupowicz, (Ret. CPD), Kathy Clepp - stepmom, (Ret. CPD), and Diane nee Ferfecki (Dean - stepfather) Chrones; dearest nephew to Thomas E. (the late Patsyann) Krupowicz (Ret. CPD), Robert (Rosemary) Savage; cousin to Michael (Linda) Krupowicz, Tommy (Ruth) Krupowicz, Pamela (Steve) Windy. Steven had many other cousins and friends who helped him fight his 48 year battle with Cystic Fibrosis. He also loved his two dogs, Mo and Pearl. Steven loved fast cars, guitars and sport shooting and was also a big supporter of Resperatory Health Association, by starting his own team Lungs A Go-Go that participated in Hustle Up the Hancock for 10 years. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Ridge Funeral Home, (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 W. Archer Ave, Chicago. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated. Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020