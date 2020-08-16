Apida, Steven James
Steven James Apida, age 54, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Steven was born in Glen Ellyn, IL to Rod Apida and the late Diane Richie. He had been a resident of Aiken, SC for the past three years, having previously lived in Merriam, KS. He had an amazing mechanical mind and loved working with his hands. He could repair and/or create just about anything. His family and friends would refer to Steve as "Mr. Jack of all Trades". When he wasn't helping family with projects he would tinker with working on cars and lawn equipment. Through the years Steven's health had been challenged. He was a recipient of a heart transplant 8 years ago. While surgery was successful, he struggled with other health issues and died peacefully in his sleep at his Aiken home. Steven will be missed by family and friends.
In addition to his father, Rod and step-mother, Sharon, Steven is survived by his daughter, Kristin Apida; his siblings, Barbara LaBarbera, Joanne Apida, and James Apida; as well as stepbrothers and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11:00 am at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, Hillside, IL. Lunch to follow.
