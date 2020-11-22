Wanda , Steven G.
Steven G. Wanda, age 57 of Brookfield. Beloved son of Margaret J. Wanda, nee Solarski and the late John Wanda Jr.; loving brother of Elise (Deacon Michael) Crowell, Julie Wanda, Rev. Michael Wanda; uncle of Alex Crowell and Emily Crowell. Steven graduated from Lyons Township High School in LaGrange in 1981, and then with honors from University of Dallas in 1984. Steven loved cats and was an avid collector of military memorabilia. He was a huge fan of The Beatles, especially John Lennon. Lying in State Monday, November 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4000 Prairie Ave, Brookfield. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. All wishing to attend Mass need to register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEAD2AA4F5CE9-steven
80 guests maximum will be allowed to attend Mass. Please pre register to confirm your attendance- sign up will close on Friday at 3pm. Walk-ins will be welcome. If you are unsure if you will be attending please DO NOT register. All are invited to attend the service remotely which will be streamed on Monday, November 30, 2020, 10 A.M. at https://www.memorialslive.com/wanda
. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield IL 60513. Memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF P.O.Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920, would be appreciated.All State and Federal Covid – Recommendations & Guidelines are followed. All guests entering the building must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
. If you wish to send a sympathy card to the family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o Steven Wanda Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family
