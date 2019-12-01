Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Damian Church
5250 155th St.
Oak Forest, IL
Steven Danihel Obituary
Danihel, Steven M. Of Oak Forest, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on November 27, 2019. Devoted husband of 32 years to Denise Danihel, nee Jender; loving father to Frank (fianceé Angelique) Danihel and Tyler (Sarah) Danihel; dear brother, uncle, nephew, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend to many. He will be missed by all. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St. Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Funeral Service to begin at the Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, at 11:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Damian Church, 5250 155th St., Oak Forest, IL 60452 for a 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019
