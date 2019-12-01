|
Danihel, Steven M. Of Oak Forest, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on November 27, 2019. Devoted husband of 32 years to Denise Danihel, nee Jender; loving father to Frank (fianceé Angelique) Danihel and Tyler (Sarah) Danihel; dear brother, uncle, nephew, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend to many. He will be missed by all. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St. Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Funeral Service to begin at the Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, at 11:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Damian Church, 5250 155th St., Oak Forest, IL 60452 for a 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019