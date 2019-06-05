|
Pyka, Steve Age 54. Son of Frances (nee Williams) and Leo Pyka; husband of Sharon Greco-Pyka; father of Steven, Shayna, the late Ricky, and Robby; son-in-law of Helen (the late Philip) Greco; brother of John Pyka, Debbie (Ray) Phillips, Kimmy (Frank) Coley, and the late Leo Pyka; also, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral Services on Saturday, June 8, 2019, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m., from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Juliana Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Cremation will be private. Please omit flowers. Info: (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 5, 2019